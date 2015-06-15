Mt. Olive will be holding their 150th Sesquicentennial from June 17 – 21, 2015 at all three parks, and the Old Lake just outside of town. The parade will be hold on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Wed., June 17 will kick off the festivities with the Community Worship Service and Community Choir in the City Park. The Mighty Crush Three and Professor Longhair will follow. An outdoor viewing of the film “The Lego Movie” will conclude the evening.

A ceremony rededicating the Mother Jones Monument will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. The monument is located at the Union Miners’ Cemetery. Following the ceremony will be an open house for the new City Hall complex, which will also house the Mother Jones museum located at 215 East Main Street.

The City Park will feature Professor Longhair’s Magic Show, Tony Hoard K9 Crew, and an Old Time Medicine Show each day Thursday through Sunday with various performances. Thursday will be Kids Day, Friday is Agriculture Day, Saturday is Parade Day, and Sunday is Ethnic Day.

J.C. Niemann Park will have the carnival rides on Thursday at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The nightly entertainment will include dueling pianos on Thursday, Whiskey Dixon on Friday, Dr. Zhivegas on Saturday and Antics on Sunday. At dusk on Sunday there will be a huge fireworks display.

Visit www.mtolive150.com for details, times and updates.

