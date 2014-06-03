Mt. Olive Annual Homecoming Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Mt. Olive - The annual Mt Olive Homecoming is June 12-15th. Thursday, June 12th features Dueling Pianos from 8pm-11pm. The Friday night band is Hashtag80 at 9pm. Saturday at 8:30 am is the annual homecoming Hustle 5K and 1 mile Run/Walk. There will also be a big parade at 6pm, followed by the Saturday band, Retro Rocket, at 9pm. Article continues after sponsor message Sunday is Ethnic Days in the city park from 11am to 4pm, with music. Finally, the Sunday night band is The Antics, performing at 7pm. ### More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip