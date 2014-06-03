Mt. Olive - The  annual Mt Olive Homecoming is June 12-15th

Thursday, June 12th features Dueling Pianos from 8pm-11pm.

The Friday night band is Hashtag80 at 9pm.

Saturday at 8:30 am is the annual homecoming Hustle 5K and 1 mile Run/Walk. There will also be a big parade at 6pm, followed by the Saturday band, Retro Rocket, at 9pm.

Sunday is Ethnic Days in the city park from 11am to 4pm, with music. Finally, the Sunday night band is  The Antics, performing at 7pm.

