POST-GAME VIDEO INTERVIEWS WITH COACHES:

EAST

EAST ALTON – The postseason is awaiting for Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team.

The Tigers closed out their regular-season schedule at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday night with a 6-1 loss to CBC, taking their record to 8-11-2 (18 points) in the league's Municipal Conference, 4-11-2 (10 points) in the division; the Cadets improved to 15-3-2 (32 points) overall, 11-3-2 (24 points) in the division.

The announcement of what teams will be in this year's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs will be made after a Monday night league meeting; the league's top 12 teams will be in those playoffs, while the next 16 teams in the league's standings will be playing in the second-level Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup Playoffs, the trophy named for the hero of the Blues' 1986 Monday Night Miracle game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Calgary Flames; the finals of both playoffs will be held March 13 at St. Louis' Scottrade Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

CBC has been one of the top teams in the MSCHA over the years, consistently reaching not only the Blues Cup playoffs, but reaching the Blues Cup final at the Scottrade Center for the past several years. “That's why they've won all their games and championships; they're a good team,” said Tiger coach Jason Walker. “We're hoping to be in the (top 12); I think we put a decent resume together.”

The Cadets got out to a first-period lead before the Tigers got a goal from Sam Gibbons to cut the lead to 2-1. “I thought we outplayed them in the second period,” Walker said. “I thought we created a lot of chances, played real well; we just couldn't bury our chances. Our breakaway was good – we had some really good looks, we just have to find a way to put them in.

“We put a lot of pressure on our defense and goaltender by not capitalizing on those chances – it could have been a different game.”

“We thought we played pretty well tonight,” said CBC coach John Jost. “Edwardsville's a very good team; the score wasn't necessarily indicative of the game, our goalie (Jack Caruso) made some great saves when the time was right and I thought our power play was good, so that was a good win for us.

“Chances are we're going to see them again; they've always got two or three forwards that can hurt you, they've got a balanced attack and three good lines (Walker) rolls out and uses his fourth a little bit, (Matt) Griffin in goal is always good and they're solid on (defense) – they're a good all-around team.”

The Cadets jumped out in front on first-period goals from Drake Nickolasion and Eric Brown to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. The Tigers countered with Gibbons' unassisted goal to cut the Cadet lead to 2-1. It stayed that way, with the Tigers getting some good scoring chances, most of the period before Michael Deeba and Brown (on a power play) extended the lead to 4-1 before a pair of Deeba third-period goals put the game away for the Cadets.

The Tigers had 22 shots on goal for the night, with Caruso turning back 21 of them; the Cadets managed 37 shots on goal, with Griffin recording 31 saves. CBC went 1-for-2 on the power play, while Edwardsville did not score on their only power play opportunity of the night.

More like this: