(Busch Stadium) An MRI yesterday revealed no structural damage to the left elbow of Kolten Wong, which provided great relief to the St. Louis Cardinals second baseman.

“Oh, super,” stated Wong before today’s game. “You never want to hear a popping noise in your elbow when you’re swinging a bat, especially your non-dominant one. It’s a weird feeling, but to know that nothing’s wrong structurally and to know that I can be back as quick as 10 days, it’s a good feeling.”

Wong was placed on the disabled list retroactive to May 27th with a left elbow strain.

A cortisone shot will be used to help reduce the swelling in the elbow and Wong doesn’t believe any further procedure will be needed.

“No, it’s just old injuries from when you’re young and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s a freakish accident that happened. I was on deck, taking a swing and all of sudden to feel that pop–it’s different. Locked up right away, tried to have the at-bat and couldn’t even finish my swing. So just one of those freak accidents.”

That said, Wong acknowledged the extra work–as much as double the amount of swings he normally has taken–could’ve been a contributor to this issue as well. But with the rest and cortisone shot, he is confident in being ready when eligible to come off the disabled list.

“I think so, I hope–for sure,” said Wong. “I want to be back out there playing. Especially with how I’ve been going this season, I want to get back out as soon as possible.”

photo credit: Scott Kane, Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports