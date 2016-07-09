http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/16-7-9-Mozeliak.mp3

The recent injury woes continue for the St. Louis Cardinals as reliever Trevor Rosenthal is going to require follow-up attention after leaving last night’s game with a spasm in his hamstring.

“Last night we were pretty optimistic but then he came in this morning and it is going to require and MRI,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “I think rather than guess on what those results might look like, we’ll just wait and see. Fingers crossed and hoping for the best.”

Rosenthal’s situation was described as a spasm or cramp last night, the MRI is to rule out a strain. No immediate roster move is expected for a couple of reasons.

“One is how long will he be out based on what we learn from this MRI and then with the four-day break, with Siegrist hopefully coming back when we return–I think we can be a little cautious on how we think about this,” Mozeliak explained. “But if we need to bring someone in, we certainly would.”

In terms of seeking external help, Mozeliak stood by his previous indication that would be explored–with more attention if Rosenthal is going to be out long term. However, he also didn’t rule out additional internal help, perhaps even the promotion of Alex Reyes from Memphis.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think if we ended up having to go that route, I’d be comfortable or confident that he could just go into that relief role,” said Mozeliak. “Honestly, what I’ve been trying to do all along down there is get those innings piled up.”

“What we’d like to do is see for him get a full season down there, but sometimes when things happen up here you have to adjust.”

Mozeliak was clear that this was not an “emergency” type of situation and the team would be hesitant to abandon their initial plans for the Reyes this season.

“We want whatever decision we make is ideal for his development,” he said. “Clearly, piling up innings is important because you see him starting for you next year, but having Major League exposure and gaining experience also has value. So, you just weigh the two.”

Again, no move is expected before tomorrow–which is the final game before the All-Star break. After that, Reyes is still likely not the first option.

“I would say right now, if we end up having to DL Rosie, the likely move or corresponding move would be Siegrist activated.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports