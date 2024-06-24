ALTON - The future of the Mississippi River Festival looks very bright after a highly successful weekend at the Alton Amphitheater.

MRF Director Nick Bifano said when the bands hit the stage and the music started to flow out at the Alton Amphitheater, it hit a groove.

“I had a chance to walk through the audience and so many were stopping us and saying thank you and were enjoying themselves and getting into the music,” Bifano said. “It was definitely a magical moment when the moon came up above the bridge as the sun was going down. It was a most picturesque backdrop. It was a special time Saturday night for the new MRF.”

Bifano said MRF organizers are “big thinkers” and see this going on for years and years.

“We want to make this happen year after year,” he said. “We need to take a moment to celebrate the win of this weekend’s MRF and we have already started on 2025. We don’t want to just pigeon ourselves into one day, but we believe there are a lot of ways to spread the wings and many possibilities.”

One person who wanted to see Feel the band with rock and roll roots of St. Louis, traveled all the way from Texas.

“That person was screaming every word of such an up-and-coming rock and roll band,” Bifano said. “That was special to see.”

Grammy-award winner Larkin Poe was absolutely a wonderful way to conclude this year’s MRF, Bifano said, and they put on an “absolutely sensational performance.”

“We were happy with the attendance and all the bands put on an incredible show,” Bifano said. “We had vibrant food and beer vendors who sold a lot of food and beverages. It was a great night.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

