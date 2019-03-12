ROXANA - Bill Bohannon is an amazing man who turned 90 years old last week.

He is called “Mr. Bill” by the administration, teachers, and students at Roxana Schools. Mr. Bill is going strong and has been part of the school system for more than five decades. He retired in 1994 then came back to be storeroom manager. This past week, the Roxana School District had a massive party for Mr. Bill and he was adorned with enough cards to fill a table.

The humble Mr. Bill was exceptionally taken by the show of love and support by the Roxana students, teachers and administration.

“They said they were going to have cake later on and I figured there might be one card with a number of names on it, but I have never seen anything like this,” Mr. Bill said. “This is overwhelming.

“I have worked here a long time. I retired in 1994 and they asked me to manage the storeroom part-time. I look at that now as my hobby. Some play golf, I manage the storeroom here for my hobby. I enjoy the job a lot and the district has been very good to me over the years. I enjoy working with the people here.”

Mr. Bill is 90, but school personnel said he seems to have the energy and enthusiasm of a 50-year-old with his strong work ethic and approach to his job.

Bill and the love of his wife, Marceline, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year. The two have two children, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Bill said when he learned of the massive party he was overwhelmed a bit.

“I really didn’t know what to say, but it was so thoughtful,” he said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

