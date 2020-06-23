FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies recently completed a full redesign of Autohaus BMW of Maplewood to

be consistent with BMW’s latest showroom prototype. The sleek new design involved an

expanded car delivery area, reconfigured offices, service advisory area, customer lounge,

and a revamp of the showroom. Upgrades to the lighting and final finishes completed the

new look.

Modern finishes and upgrades were also made to the exterior of the building including an updated façade, automatic sliding doors, and an exterior canopy for the new car delivery area.

The dealership remained open during the makeover. IMPACT Strategies worked closely with Autohaus to ensure the safety of employees and customers on the premises during construction.

IMPACT Strategies has been proud to partner with Autohaus on numerous occasions, including renovations to the dealership’s parking lot last summer and the construction of the $4.5 Million MINI of St. Louis facility in Maplewood. IMPACT Strategies worked with TR, Architects on this project, and the MINI of St. Louis project.

