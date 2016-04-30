(Busch Stadium) The light at the end of the tunnel is starting to shine a little brighter for a number of players on the St. Louis Cardinals disabled list.

Though yet to be cleared to swing a bat, Jhonny Peralta has begun defensive activities.

“I would say probably another week and a half, he’ll be re-evaluated and I think at that point probably given the green light to move forward,” said General Manager John Mozeliak. “It wouldn’t surprise me to see him beginning a rehab around the 21st of May, somewhere around there.”

As updated by Brayan Pena earlier this week, the catcher is also continuing to make positive gains. He is inching towards being able leave the elliptical machine to run on the field. “I would suspect he’s someone that probably two weeks from now should be able to take that next step forward,” said Mozeliak.

Tommy Pham began hitting off machines this weekend and could be headed for game action soon.

“Progressing well, I would say probably by middle of next week he’ll be ready to go out on a rehab,” said Mozeliak on Pham. “Certainly want to give him this weekend and see how he responds to taking fly balls during BP on Monday and Tuesday and then make a decision after that.”

The elbow issue for Mitch Harris has again halted his throwing and the right-hander will undergo another battery of tests on Monday.

“Clearly the approach of being patient has not gotten him to where he feels comfortable throwing,” said Mozeliak. “He just doesn’t feel like he can finish his pitches. That’s hard to interpret what that exactly means and that makes it hard to diagnose and treat. So, we’ve just decided it’s time to go through another full workup and he’ll be seen by Dr. Paletta on Monday.”

While describing the progress of Tim Cooney as positive, Mozeliak noted it would likely be another couple of weeks before they had a better feel of where he’s at in his shoulder issues.

OQUENDO OUT FULL SEASON

–While the returns for Peralta and Pham grow near the same cannot be said for Jose Oquendo. Visiting the team on Saturday, Oquendo shared that he is headed towards right knee replacement surgery in May. Recovery time is expected to be at least six months which rules out the thought of any possible return to coach third base this season.

Oquendo had not fully healed from a previous knee procedure during the off-season which led to him relinquishing his coaching duties to start the season, but it had been left open-ended for when he could return.

Besides visiting with the Cardinals, Oquendo shared he was also in the process of lining up the sale of his home in St. Louis as he has moved to Jupiter, Florida. That move allowed him to work with Matt Holliday on first base during the off-season at the nearby Cardinals complex at Roger Dean Stadium and could also lead to expanded work with minor league players as Jose recovers.