Following the introductory press conference for Seung Hwan Oh on Friday, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak returned to the podium to address the recent indictment of Chris Correa, the team’s former Scouting Director.

“Right now, this is still an on-going legal issue so we really don’t have much to add until it’s concluded,” said Mozeliak, but he did reaffirm his belief no other team employees were involved in the incident.

“Yeah, I am,” sated Mozeliak. “But again, before we totally engage in answering everything we need these proceedings to be concluded.”

The Cardinals have not yet been made aware of any possible punishment or timetable from MLB to make such a decision. A sentencing hearing will be held for Correa on April 11th.

FREE AGENCY

–Mozeliak was also confident the Cardinals have enough on the roster that he does not need to delve back into free agency.

“I feel like the answer for us is still that we feel like we have the right pieces,” said Mozeliak. “I know that some people disagree and want us to do something else, but Matt Adams–having Moss, giving Grichuk an opportunity to be the everyday centerfielder feels right to us. If we go out and add an outfielder, where are they going to play? Who’s not playing? How does that affect us? What doess the short term view look like versus the long-term commitment and honestly, we feel very comfortable with what we have.”

HOLLIDAY 1B UPDATE

–“I was told he was taking grounders there today,” answered Mozeliak when asked how Matt Holliday was progressing at first base. “But again, I don’t think we’re anxiously looking at necessarily a position change but I think the most important thing is he feels good and he’s had a really productive off-season from a physical standpoint.”

Holliday has played 1614 of his 1663 career games in the outfield, specifically left field. The other games he was a designated hitter, but this off-season Holliday took it upon himself to begin working out at first base.

