Even with the announcement of Lance Lynn joining Matt Adams, Matt Holliday, Jordan Walden, and Adam Wainwright on the disabled list, don’t expect the St. Louis Cardinals to rush out and make a trade in the next few days.

“It’s not something we can ignore,” began General Manager John Mozeliak in his answer before Friday’s game. “But when we talk about Matt Holliday–I’m still not sure exactly the length of that. As we stated when he originally was injured, we will revisit that in a couple of weeks and just see where he’s at–but there is a level of optimism there. So, as we look at this club and try to figure out a way to stay competitive and to keep it fresh we hope our internal options are there for us, but if not, of course we’ll look outside and obviously, we have two months to do it.”

Mozeliak doesn’t discount the pressure being placed upon the depth of the organization to perform but credits the players making the most of opportunities being presented and still finding ways to win. St. Louis is currently 39-21–which the best winning percentage (.650) in the Major Leagues.

WALDEN-MARCO UPDATE

–Out since April 30th due to a right biceps issue, pitcher Jordan Walden is slowly making progress in his rehab.

“He has begun throwing and that’s encouraging,” said Mozeliak, who did not have a timeframe on the reliever to update. “He’s inching closer to getting back and to where he can probably rejoin the team at some point.”

Marco Gonzales, who spent some time in St. Louis to work on a new maintenance routine with the Cardinals medical staff has headed south to begin working towards his return.

“Marco is joining our rehab program down in Florida–which is a good sign, so therefore he can begin his throwing program,” said Mozeliak, acknowledging that although the lefty could be ready to pitch in a game before the end of the month, he likely would not be ready to join a rotation before the All-Star break.

