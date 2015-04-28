Regardless of the sport, the end of a season is always unpleasant for every team except the last one standing. The St. Louis Blues are sorting out their exit from the playoffs and what to do next. Move out the core group of players, add to the core group, fire the head coach, keep the head coach–the debates had begun on social media and other outlets before the final buzzer had even sounded.

Down the street from Scottrade Center at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak empathizes with his counterpart at the Blues, Doug Armstrong.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think my advice on those types of things is always take a step back,” offered Mozeliak when asked how he has handled those tough end of season decisions. “Anytime you’re making decisions based on your heart instead of your head, it may not be in the best interest of an organization but I’m certainly not going to speak for him and what he’s been through. I can imagine his disappointment. You put that kind of team together, it’s high expectations. It’s tough.”

It’s more of an apples to oranges comparison because of the difference in the sports, but even with the Cardinals run of success in the post-season, there have still been similar personnel decisions to make following a season. The most obvious case was with Albert Pujols, but there have been others where the play in the regular season simply did not translate to October or even vice versa. How is the regular season performance weighed against the post-season?

“There have been times when some people perform and some don’t,” acknowledged Mozeliak. “We always try to think about it very simply, is you’ve got to get there first and then sort worry about it. So ultimately, when we think about building the club we just want to make sure we can get a chance to play in October.”

photo credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports