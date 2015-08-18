EDWARDSVILLE - The public is invited to see a free family movie “Maleficent” on Saturday, September 5th at the Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library at sunset, approximately 7:15 p.m.

This popular film is the final movie in the Movies in the Park Series and is sponsored by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor. For more information on upcoming events please visit the Parks and Recreation’s Community Events and Classes page at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

For more information please contact the Parks Department at 692-7538.