ALTON - The first Saturday Big Screen Movie Night at James Killion Park at Salu in Alton was a big success and organizers hope for the same on the next three Saturday nights. This coming Saturday, August 14, the featured movie will be “Spies In Disguise.”

Free popcorn and drinks will be available before the movie begins. And this week, hot dogs will also be given.

Alton Mayor David Goins said he is delighted for the kids to have Big Screen Movie Night at Killion Park at Salu.

“It's something we need in the area,” he said about Movie Night. “It is a much-needed and great opportunity for the community to get together.”

“We are encouraging people to come out and have fun with their family,” Sheila Goins, David’s wife, and one of the volunteers for Movie Night said. “It is so much fun to see the community come out with lawn chairs, blankets, and their children. The camaraderie is beautiful. Even with hot weather, the movie starts right when the night air kicks in, creating a perfect atmosphere.”

“Spies In Disguise,” is a 2019 American computer-animated spy comedy film produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox. It is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland Lloyd Taylor and a story by Cindy Davis. The film stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, along with Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, country star Reba McEntire and others.

On August 21 - “X-Men,” will be shown, and then on August 28 - “X-Men Apocalypse” will be the featured movie.

The sponsors for Big Screen Movie Night include State Farm Insurance Agent Cynthia Means, an Alton native, Fourth Ward Alderman Rosetta “Rose” Brown, the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, 100 CPI, Enough Is Enough, Wrestle, Pennzoil, and Alton Mayor David Goins.

Brown has been very responsible for Movie Night's early success and she said: "It is a way for everyone to enjoy something positive together. "We just appreciate the sponsors and being able to embrace and come together as a group."

Everyone who attends the special movie night is encouraged to bring their family, lawn chairs, and a blanket.

