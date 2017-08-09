ALTON - Look no further than the cover of the new Travel Illinois fall/winter magazine for a scenic view of the Meeting of the Great Rivers. A portion of the region's 33-mile stretch of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway graces the cover of the publication which will be distributed Aug. 15 throughout the United States.

The state's fall guide, "Adventure Awaits", showcases the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway in autumn with its cover photo. The region is also featured inside the travel guide with photos and a short description. Old Bakery Beer Co., the Miles Davis sculpture in Downtown Alton, Grafton Zipline, The Loading Dock Ice Rink, Fast Eddie's Bon Air and Elijah P's are all featured with photos.

"We know that our destination constantly delivers a phenomenal fall travel experience and we are thrilled the state showcases our region as the cover for hundreds of thousands of people to consider for their fall trips," Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

The Alton Regional CVB supported the Illinois Office of Tourism's efforts last fall to capture the essence of the region during a photo shoot. Many times throughout the year the Bureau hosts travel photographers and journalists from a variety of publications and media outlets.

"It is really nice to see the end result of that in the new Travel Illinois fall/winter magazine," Stawar said.

Travel Illinois magazines celebrate great destinations and getaways throughout Illinois. The guides are produced seasonally and distributed nationally. The Illinois Office of Tourism works with Meredith Marketing to produce the publications.

