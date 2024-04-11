GRANITE CITY - An 18-year-old from Mount Olive has been charged with attempted murder and more after a stabbing in Granite City which left the victim with multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung.

Brendan T. Landre, 18, of Mount Olive, was charged with attempted first degree murder (a Class X felony) and two counts of aggravated battery (both Class 3 felonies) on March 23, 2024. Court documents state Landre “stabbed the victim repeatedly in the head, neck, back, and abdomen” - the stab to the abdomen reportedly caused “the victim to suffer a collapsed lung.”

According to a petition to deny Landre’s pretrial release, he was trespassing at a Granite City residence when the homeowner repeatedly asked him to leave. When Landre refused, the homeowner called the victim, who arrived and attempted to remove Landre from the residence before an altercation ensued between the two.

A Detention Order filed to grant the petition gives additional context, adding Landre was trespassing at the home of his ex-girlfriend, who then called her current boyfriend, the victim of the stabbing. The homeowner and another female witnessed the incident unfold.

“The victim arrived at the residence and a verbal and physical altercation ensued between the defendant and the victim,” the Detention Order states. “The two female witnesses reported that the defendant was on top of the victim at one point, with the victim facing the ground and they heard the victim say that he was being stabbed. The victim sustained stab wounds to his neck, back and chest area.

“The state introduced exhibits 1-3 which show an approximately 4" serrated knife covered in blood which was found in the front yard. The victim suffered a collapsed lung as a result of this incident.”

The petition adds Landre was “found at the scene and admitted to stabbing the victim, despite the victim being unarmed.” However, Landre claimed to be acting in self-defense - a claim denied by the court based on the evidence collected.

“Although the defendant contends he was acting in self defense, the wounds to the victim's back and back of the neck, along with witness statements indicate that the defendant was the aggressor,” the Detention Order continues. “Moreover, the locations of the injuries would indicate that the defendant was not simply attempting to subdue the victim, but rather cause severe injury and/or death to the victim.”

Landre’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Madison County court records indicate he is being held in the custody of the Madison County Jail until his preliminary hearing, which is set for April 12, 2024, at 9 a.m.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

