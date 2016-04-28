http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/16-4-28-Jason-Motte.mp3

Though the schedule says Monday, May 16th is an off-day there will still be plenty of action at Ballpark Village as Jason Motte and Kolten Wong will be hanging out with fans and participants for the 3rd Annual St. Louis Cornhole Challenge.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said Motte. “I know Kolten’s talked with some of the guys in St. Louis, they’re going to have those guys come out and play. I’ve talked to some guys here with the Rockies and I know there’s a good amount from Colorado that are going to be coming out. So it’s going to be a good time–it’s a good time for fans to come out and kind of see us off the field, doing something other than playing baseball.”

Spectator tickets are still available at only $40 each and proceeds benefit the Jason Motte Foundation and Cardinals Care.

Besides the previous two events in St. Louis, Motte also hosted a challenge in Chicago last season as well which brought the combined donations of the three events to over $365,000.

Motte and his wife, Caitlin, first began work to Strike Out Cancer in 2010 when her grandfather was battling the disease.

The foundation has now grown to host several such projects to help raise funds for research and to also provide comfort and care for those affected by the disease. K-Cancer shirts can be found in every ballpark and amongst every fan base in baseball, all to help in the cause.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This disease affects everyone,” said Motte. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or if you’re a season ticket holder or if you’re the guy who comes to the game sitting up in section 418. It affects everyone. It’s a cause that means a lot to me, my wife, and our family. It means a lot to Kolten.”

After a four year battle with cancer, Wong lost his mother in December of 2013.

“It’s something that’s important to us to try to 1.) show everyone who’s fighting this disease that you’re not doing it alone and people do care,” continued Motte. “We put on these events yeah, to come out and have a good time. You get to hang out with players–we get to play a little game, have some food, have some drinks but at the end of the day it’s about raising money and raising awareness for cancer research and those who are fighting.”

The Cardinals and Rockies will open a three game series the following evening at Busch Stadium, but Motte will likely not be in uniform for Colorado to face his former teammates as a shoulder strain has kept him on the disabled list all season.

“I’m actually in Arizona right now doing my rehab,” he shared. “I’ve thrown off the mound a couple of times, stuff like that. We’re getting there. With shoulder stuff, you’ve got to take it easy–you can’t rush back. So we’re just taking it one day at a time and doing what we can to get back out there. But I will definitely be there in St. Louis.”

Doors for the event open at 4:45pm and play begins around 6pm. For more information or to purchase a spectator ticket, please visit JasonMotteFoundation.org.

photo credit: Jason Motte Foundation