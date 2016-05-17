http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/16-5-16-St.-Louis-Corn-Hole-Challenge-montage.mp3

The rain and cold weather had no effect on the spirit or play of the 3rd Annual St. Louis Corn Hole Challenge as the participants took the action inside at Ballpark Village on Monday night.

“Oh man, amazing,” gushed Kolten Wong, who co-hosted the event with Jason Motte. “Everyone came out and showed their support–you can’t thank Cardinal Nation enough. This is a great event and to have the show up that we had today, it’s awesome.”

Like so many in attendance and supporting the event, the cause is near and dear to the Cardinals second baseman.

“As everyone knows, I lost my mom to cancer in 2013 so this is definitely something I wanted to be part of,” reminded Wong. “When Jason came at me and asked if I wanted to do it, I was all in. I wanted to help out for this cancer cause, I wanted to be the guy for St. Louis.”

The event benefits the Jason Motte Foundation and Cardinals Care to help people in the community.

“We try to keep the funds here in this area, to support this community that’s really supported us over the years,” said Motte, who has continued his work in St. Louis since leaving the Cardinals after the 2013 season. “It’s been great…you get to know people, create a friendship over an event like this and raise some funds for cancer research.”

Players from both the Cardinals and Rockies were in attendance, plus plenty of spectators who came to show their support and watch the competition.

And while the fight against cancer is serious, so too was the fun and desire to win the tournament–which helped explain the stern look from Stephen Piscotty after he and Randal Grichuk had a rough go early on.

“We definitely had to knock some rust off, um, we lost 26-0 first game,” shared Piscotty. “Yeah, it was bad. It was good, though.”

His partner painted a better picture of their loss.

“We figure these people pay a lot of money to come out here,” spun Grichuk with a smile. “We wanted to make their night and let them get a W against us and have a good time.”

“I’ve seen him and Grich shoot and I understand how they got blanked,” quipped Wong. “They’re not the best team and we know that. We really want to play them–we need them to build our spirits back up too. We know that’s the team to beat.”

The idea of a showdown for bragging rights in the clubhouse could soon be in the works.

“Exactly–we know Grichuk and Piscotty will be at the bottom, but everybody else will be battling it out,” laughed Wong, not being able to help himself.

“You get us in a competitive atmosphere, you know us ballplayers, we’re probably going to try and win,” pointed out Motte.

In the first two Corn Hole events, over $225,000 was raised for cancer research and those affected by cancer.