ALTON - September 20, 2018 - Danita Mumphard will sing Motown at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton IL 62002. Music begins Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $12; available for advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be at tables. Cash bar will be open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Sponsored by WBGZ- 94.3.

You will not be saying “It’s the same old song” when you hear song stylist Danita Mumphard bring to life Motown Records greatest hits at the Jacoby Arts Center. Danita, a professional singer and recording artist, who grew up singing in church choirs, will sing Top 20 songs by artists such as Mary Wells, Diana Ross and the Supremes, and Stevie Wonder.

Danita is comfortable in all genres of music - from classic jazz, smooth jazz, R&B, and gospel - so it is natural for her to salute the Motown greats. Danita, her background singers, and live band will have you swaying, dancing, and clapping along with classics performed by legendary artists such as The Marvelettes, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, and more.

Jacoby Arts Center (JAC) is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002. JAC is open Wednesday - Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm, and closed Monday & Tuesday. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

