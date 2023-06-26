ALTON - Alton Police recently issued an important reminder that with summer here there are many children out playing and on their bikes and motorists need to slow down around the city and be on the lookout.

"We all can do our part to make this summer as safe as possible," the Alton Police Department said. "We love seeing all the kids out playing, and we hope they are all the best this summer. In order for this to happen, everyone needs to look out for one another, whether driving, biking, or playing."

