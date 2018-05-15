EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department will begin its fifth special enforcement period on May 18, 2018, to May 29, 2018, in preparation for and then during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Memorial Holiday weekend signifies the beginning of summer and is normally a period of many special parties. The special enforcement periods are conducted in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public because the consumption over this weekend is more than the norm. The enforcement periods are normally targeted on special holiday weekends.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

Edwardsville officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations, the department said.

The Edwardsville Police Department said a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol-related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seatbelt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seatbelt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in motor vehicle crashes, the department said in a release.

