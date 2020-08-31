Motorists Asked To Avoid Lewis Road, Between Yellow Hammer Crossing And North University Drive Starting Monday
EDWARDSVILLE - Weather-dependent, Lewis Road, between Yellow Hammer Crossing and North University Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, through Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, This closure will allow for pavement patching along Lewis Road, Becky Sievers, P.E., project engineer, said.
During the closure, motorists shall use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.
Contact Edwardsville Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.