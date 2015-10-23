MARYVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of a motorist who was struck and killed alongside Interstate 55/70 near Maryville, Illinois Thursday night.

The decedent:

Samantha S. Miller

Female/White, 27 years

Swansea, Illinois

had been traveling eastbound on Interstate 55/70 at mile marker 16 when she began experiencing mechanical problems with her 1999 Mitsubishi hatchback. She had pulled to the shoulder of the road and had gotten out of the vehicle. She was then struck by a pickup truck which also then struck her vehicle with the decedent’s three children inside. The children, aged three, six, and eight were transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident was first reported to 9-1-1 at 8:01 p.m.

The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m. (Thursday, October 20, 2015) by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall.

The decedent suffered head and neck injuries. Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police as well.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Valhalla-Gaerdner-Holten Funeral Home of Belleville, Illinois.

