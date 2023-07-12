ALTON - A vehicle crashed in the 3000 block of Brown Street in Alton at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident caused 10 customers to have their power knocked out. Ameren Illinois workers responded to the accident to restore the power. Ameren Illinois was at the scene working on the power for about three hours. The pole was replaced and the wires were repaired.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

There were no injuries in the accident and no other information about the cause of the crash, but Alton Police has it under investigation.

More like this:

Oct 6, 2023 - Three Power Poles Struck On Humbert Road, Some Without Power

Jun 21, 2023 - Driver Smashes Power Pole And Lines, Lanes Temporarily Closed After Alton Wreck

4 days ago - Vehicle Collides With 11-Year-Old Bicyclist In Godfrey, Boy Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Jun 15, 2023 - Crash In Wood River Causes Power Outage

Oct 30, 2023 - Alton Police Investigate Fatal Crash On Landmarks And Henry

 