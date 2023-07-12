ALTON - A vehicle crashed in the 3000 block of Brown Street in Alton at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident caused 10 customers to have their power knocked out. Ameren Illinois workers responded to the accident to restore the power. Ameren Illinois was at the scene working on the power for about three hours. The pole was replaced and the wires were repaired.

There were no injuries in the accident and no other information about the cause of the crash, but Alton Police has it under investigation.

