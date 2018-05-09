WOOD RIVER - A motorist struck another vehicle and a light pole was knocked over in an 8:45 a.m. accident at Ninth Street and Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Wood River Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot, then was eventually tracked down in the 800 block of Acton Avenue in Wood River were he was taken into custody. The man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a traffic signal violation and driving with a revoked or suspended license, Wood River Police said.

Wood River Fire Department and EMS responded with Alton Memorial Ambulance to the scene and there were minor injuries, police said.

