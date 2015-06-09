Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department both responded to a rollover accident with injuries on Alton Square Mall Drive, just off Martin Luther King Boulevard at 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities quickly arrived on the scene and worked on an injured person in the accident. The person suffered lacerations to the left ear and elbow, the Alton Fire Department report said. The Jeep the person was driving suffered extensive damage.

Alton Police directed traffic in the area for the time it took to clean up the scene. The person in the vehicle was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, the report said.

