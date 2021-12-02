COLLINSVILLE - A motorcyclist lost his life in a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle on Collinsville Road near the entrance to FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing on Wednesday night. The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph S. Walsh Jr., 29, of Collinsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Illinois State Police said Thursday afternoon.

Collinsville Police Department responded to the report of a traffic crash involving a motor vehicle and motorcycle at the location at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Illinois State Police said the Metro East Crash Assistance Team has taken over the investigation of this accident.

"The operator of the other motor vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation," ISP added.

