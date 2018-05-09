EDWARDSVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on Illinois 157 at Fruit Road in Madison County.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said his department received the call about the crash at 6:10 a.m. and arrived at 6:13 a.m.

“When we arrived we found a patient who was dead on arrival of EMS,” Welle said. “The victim was on a motorcycle.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released. More info should be released later today. The Madison County Coroner is also investigating that crash.

Illinois State Police District 11 is also investigating a crash that occurred on Illinois 161 at Illinois 127 (Clinton County) at approximately 6:10 a.m.

