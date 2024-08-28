GODFREY – The Godfrey Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one rider with severe injuries. Due to the extent of the injuries, a medical helicopter was summoned.

The rider was initially taken to Alton Memorial Hospital and subsequently airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.

In response to the incident, the Madison County Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As a result, Godfrey Road is currently closed in both directions.

Authorities have not released further details about the condition of the rider or the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

