MOTIVATION MONDAY VIDEO: When you think you don't have the time, that's when you really need to take the time
EDWARDSVILLE - Master Rich Grogan Kick'n-Life Guru, owner and instructor of Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts has set a mission in life to enhance the youth for a better tomorrow.
"Our purpose is to help kids & adults live their best possible lives for a happier, healthier and safer tomorrow," said Grogan. "We are a one of a kind life skills & character development academy, specializing in positive motivation, physical fitness and practical self-defense!"
Grogan and his staff offer classes and strategies to not only teach self-defense, but build character, develop self-esteem and confidence and instill discipline.
“We teach the tools to be a buddy, not a bully!” - grogansmartialarts.com
Each week, Grogan publishes a video blog for his followers to learn and live by.
This week, Grogan talks about taking the time to better yourself.
See video below for Grogan's Weekly Blog:
