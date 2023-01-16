ALTON - Alton Police are investigating damage to a tombstone in Oakwood Cemetery over the weekend.

Dianca Lacey, the mother of deceased De’Andre Shauntez Brewster, Sr., said her son’s headstone was overturned.

“I received a devastating phone call at 3:52 a.m., telling me my son’s headstone had been overturned in Oakwood Cemetery,” she said. “I am still grieving the loss of my only child, who was senselessly killed and taken away from his eight young children. At this point, I would like to be able to grieve and for my son to rest in peace.”

A shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the 200 block of East Elm Street in Alton that claimed Brewster’s life. Brewster and another person were wounded, but Brewster was pronounced dead at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Brewster’s mother made this statement this morning about the damage to her son’s grave: “This is totally unacceptable. The lack of respect is totally uncalled for. I am asking the police to give more attention to this area.”

DeAndre Shauntez Brewster was born on August 5, 1997, in Alton, to Dianca Lacey and Stanley Brewster. DeAndre and his mom traveled, living in different states. He graduated from Alton High School; after graduating, he began his employment at American Steel. He also attended International Salon and Spa Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and enjoyed learning to be a barber.

Lacey continued and said she hopes whoever is involved in the despicable crime are arrested and charged.

“This was a disrespectful act to me and my family and the good people of this community who have reached out to me concerning this matter.”

Anyone with any information about the Oakwood Cemetery vandalism should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

