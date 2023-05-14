ALTON - Moriah Chumbley always enjoys Mother’s Day, but this year is very special because soon she will own a Habitat for Humanity Home in Alton.

The Lewis and Clark Chapter has selected her for their next house in Alton, she said. Moriah describes her family's selection for the Habitat home as "a miracle."

Moriah has five children: Ashton, 13, London, 12, Peyton, 9, Madison, 8, and Kameron, 6.

Moriah has been a volunteer in the Habitat organization and her dream came true when she was selected to be the recipient of the home. She has also been a volunteer in the community and her church.

“I plan to continue to help the Habitat organization in the future,” she said. “I am so excited for each of the children to have their own rooms.”

“I love Alton,” Moriah said. “It is a wonderful town. I am a full-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service, based out of St. Louis. I have been working there nine years.”

As a Mom, Moriah believes her key role is instilling her faith and values in her children.

“I love being able to watch them grow and teach them manners,” she said. “I love teaching them right from wrong and keeping God first with everything.”

