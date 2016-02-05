EDWARDSVILLE - Moms and sons feeling left out with all of this Daddy Daughter Dance talk? Then we have something just for you, Mother Son Fun Night at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main Street, Edwardsville. This will be a FUN night filled with games, dinner, a movie, and unforgettable memories. The Mother Son Fun Night will be on Friday, February 26th from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Wildey Theatre. We will be watching 'Hotel Transylvania 2'.

Registration is now taking place at the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department online by visiting www.cityofedwardsville under Parks and Recreation.

Cost is $15 per person and all participants must be registered by Feb. 19. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “Mother Son” on the envelope. For more information, please call the Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

