SPRINGFIELD - The family of a high school athlete who took his own life in October is suing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association over the state's youth sports restrictions.

Trevor Till, was a freshman at the University of Illinois when he took his life. During his senior year of high school, he was hoping to return to the state track and field meet. Till made it to the state tournament his sophomore year in pole vaulting but missed returning to state his junior year by an inch. Then COVID-19 hit and his senior year track season were canceled which devastated him.

During his senior year Till was Class President, NHS President, Drum Major, Speech Team Captain, Spanish Club President, XC Captain, Lead in the Fall Play, Lead in The Music Man, band, and chorus.

Governor Pritzker's office along with IHSA has declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Trevor started college at the University of Illinois this fall, but it wasn't the college experience he had hoped for. For one, he had planned to head to campus early for marching band, but the pandemic prevented that from happening.

He moved into his dorm, and his roommate was supposed to be from India, and he obviously didn't come, so he was in a room by himself.

Several other Illinois parents are also named as plaintiffs in Remember America Action's suit:

Mandy Worker, of Fayette County, Illinois, whose children Miley and Tiler Worker are "struggling with the depression and stress" of "missing out on their senior year high school sports and education";

Jill Pearson Layne, of Schuyler County, Illinois, whose son Jonah Layne "had an emotional meltdown and was sent home to learn virtually" because he was prevented from playing football;

Kate Benton, of Downers Grove, Illinois, whose children Brian and Molly Benton "have lost the opportunity for college scholarships" because they could not be seen by college recruiters and have "suffered socially with no contact with peers;" and

Christine Simmons, of LaSalle County, Illinois, whose son Tristan Simmons "used to be happy, but after the Governor's COVID-19 restrictions on high school sports he has become angry and depressed" and no longer qualifies for a college wrestling scholarship.

Anyone who feels as if they are in the midst of a crisis themselves is asked to call the nationwide Suicide Hotline, which is staffed by caring and trained people. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

