ALTON - When Nicole Gory drove 13 hours to Colorado with her boyfriend, Drew Goble, she was not expecting anything but some much-needed relaxation.

Instead, she was contacted by the couple's roommate asking if Gory had given or lent a spare key to anyone, adding all the doors in the home were unlocked. Gory asked him to see if anything was missing. He said an expensive laptop by the door was still charging, the Xbox 360 was still under the television and nothing was ransacked. A Playstation 4 Gory had gotten her 10-year-old son for Christmas, however, was gone. The roommate also told Gory his Playstation 2 was missing.

"It had to be someone who knew exactly what they were looking for," Gory said. "The police said the same thing. Someone had the opportunity to clean out the entire house, and didn't. We just bought that Playstation 4 around Christmas."

That gaming system has been a favorite of Gory's son. She said he has purchased games and accessories for the machine with his own collected income garnered through Christmas, his birthday and doing chores for an allowance. Gory said the Playstation 4 was something he loved, because he was able to add through the enjoyment with his own efforts and earnings.

"I mean, I hope we find it or can get him a new one," she said. "But, really, he earned and bought a lot of it himself."

Gory's son is enjoying his last day of school this year today in Decatur, from whence Gory moved to Alton. She said he has been staying with family as she has been moving her stuff down to Alton. She was going to get him Tuesday after returning from Colorado and take him to her new home, but she said she cannot bear to break the news to him about his most favorite of things being gone.

After breaking that awful news to her son, Gory is going to get the serial number of the gaming system and track it. She also said her sister got her son a charging station and two controllers for the Playstation. One is black and one is green-and-brown camo, which Gory hopes will make it more recognizable.

