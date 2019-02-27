WOOD RIVER - Additional charges have surfaced as a result of a search warrant executed by the Wood River Police Department, on Feb. 22, 2019, at 34 Red Fir, Wood River, Illinois.

The additional drug charges have been issued against the following two people: Kenneth O. Smith, 28, of 34 Red Fir, Wood River, and Tammy R. Smith, 53, of 34 Red Fir, Wood River.

Kenneth O. Smith was taken into custody on a warrant for UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE during the search warrant. He was charged with an additional count of UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE due to narcotics being found during the search.

Tammy R. Smith was charged with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, due to narcotics found during the search warrant. Tammy Smith is Kenneth Smith’s mother.

The Wood River Police Department said both are in custody and have been transferred to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville on the criminal charges.

