EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. announced that Andrew R. Mossman has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Mossman will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice area of mass tort litigation.

Mossman attended Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science in 2010. Following graduation, he attended Law School at Southern Illinois University School of Law. In law school, Mossman served as a law clerk for the judge of the First Judicial Circuit in Jackson County, Illinois. His professional associations include the Madison County Bar Association and the National Lawyers Guild, St. Louis Chapter.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

