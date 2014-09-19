GODFREY – Although they won’t compete against each other, tomorrow will be like a tennis homecoming for local sisters Anna and Claire Morrissey when the Quincy University Hawks face The Trailblazers at 1 p.m. at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex.

Claire Morrissey is a sophomore at Lewis and Clark who played in nationals last spring where her Trailblazers women’s tennis team finished the 2013-2014 season tied with Laredo Community College for No. 20 in the nation at the NJCAA D-I National Championship Tournament at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

She and her doubles partner Luisa Gonzalez, of Solingen, Germany, advanced to the quarters of the flight one doubles consolation, where they lost 4-8 to Amy Beeston and Cayla Cordova of Pima College.

Claire’s older sister, Anna Morrissey, is a junior at Quincy, who finished 18-11 in singles and 19-5 in doubles last season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Morrisseys are both graduates of Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, Illinois, where they excelled in tennis. They are the daughters of Tom and Patty Morrissey, of Alton.

“It will be a good match and although Claire and Anna aren’t in the same flight and won’t play against each other, it is a great opportunity for their family and the Alton area community to come out and support them,” Trailblazers Coach Jim Hunstein said.

The Hawks and Trailblazers men’s teams also play at 1 p.m. tomorrow at Lewis and Clark.

For more information about tomorrow’s matches or L&C Athletics, call (618) 468-6001 or visit www.lc.edu/athletics .

More like this: