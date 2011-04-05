GODFREY, ILLINOIS - - Morrissey Construction Company, a general contracting firm specializing in housing, educational and commercial construction, has recently completed an ownership transition. Michael M. Morrissey has purchased the shares held by brothers Ed and Tom Morrissey and now is majority share holder and will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer.

His son Michael C. Morrissey has purchased a minority share and will continue

to serve as Vice President and Director of Operations.



“We are proud to continue the tradition established by my father, Edmund M. Morrissey, when he founded the company in 1952”, explained Michael M. Morrissey.



Mike is a 1973 graduate of the University of Miami, Florida, School of Business. Following college, he opened Morrissey Construction Company of Missouri and developed the first ever condominium conversion project at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri. After returning to the Riverbend Area, Mike managed multiple multifamily, educational and commercial projects and now leads MCC with over 38 years of experience.



“Our mission is to provide superior construction services by utilizing a total team concept,” CEO Morrissey further explained. “We will utilize clients, architects, engineers, subcontractors, and suppliers to provide the customer with a superior quality project constructed safely, within budget, and on schedule.”

Article continues after sponsor message



Morrissey Construction has been actively engaged in all phases of the construction industry for nearly 60 years. The firm has built, financed and renovated more than $1 billion in commercial and institutional projects and affordable housing units under Morrissey family leadership.

In other related personnel moves, Ryan T. Morrissey assumes the position of Director, Pre-Construction Services. Both Mike and Ryan are graduates of Illinois State University. Ryan is presently acquiring an ownership position within the company.



For more information on Morrissey Construction Company visit the company’s website at: www.morrisseyconstruction.com.

For more information, contact:

Michael M. Morrissey

CEO/President

(618) 467-3421

MikeMorrisseySr@morrisseyconstruction.com

More like this: