Jackson Morrisey rolls for a gain against Collinsville. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

EDWARDSVILLEJackson Morrissey has made many a contribution to Edwardsville's football team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The senior running back was having an outstanding 2014 season until Week 7, when he broke his leg and was lost for the rest of the year.

Morrissey returned to the lineup this year and has made his stamp on the Tigers; he ran for 139 yards on 19 carries and scored twice in Edwardsville's 33-7 win over Collinsville at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Like many a successful back, though, Morrissey knows he can't make the yards without a good offensive line opening them up for him.

“The line is really opening holes up for all of us,” Morrissey said. “They're one of the best lines I've run behind; they're playing and working hard and it's really helping everyone.”

The chemistry between the line and backs has been outstanding in his eyes. “It's amazing, how the chemistry has been,” Morrissey said. “We've been playing together since fourth grade and it's been great.”

Rehabbing his leg injury was a difficult prospect. “It was tough,” Morrissey said.

More like this:

Dec 7, 2023 - SIUE Men's Basketball Moves To 4-0 At Home With 78-69 Win Over Green Bay

Oct 17, 2023 - High Hopes For 2023-2024: Three Men's Basketball Cougars Land on Preseason All-OVC Team

Dec 13, 2023 - Malik Allen Is Magnificent In His Return To Tigers, Is A Johnston Law Firm Male Athlete Of Month

Nov 30, 2023 - Longtime CM Football Coach Rick Reinhart Announces Retirement After 48-Year Career

Oct 24, 2023 - Senior Carter Dennis Scores In Final Game For Marquette, Is The Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of The Month

 