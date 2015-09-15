EDWARDSVILLE – Jackson Morrissey has made many a contribution to Edwardsville's football team.

The senior running back was having an outstanding 2014 season until Week 7, when he broke his leg and was lost for the rest of the year.

Morrissey returned to the lineup this year and has made his stamp on the Tigers; he ran for 139 yards on 19 carries and scored twice in Edwardsville's 33-7 win over Collinsville at Tiger Stadium Friday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Like many a successful back, though, Morrissey knows he can't make the yards without a good offensive line opening them up for him.

“The line is really opening holes up for all of us,” Morrissey said. “They're one of the best lines I've run behind; they're playing and working hard and it's really helping everyone.”

The chemistry between the line and backs has been outstanding in his eyes. “It's amazing, how the chemistry has been,” Morrissey said. “We've been playing together since fourth grade and it's been great.”

Rehabbing his leg injury was a difficult prospect. “It was tough,” Morrissey said.

More like this: