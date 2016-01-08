EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys swim team came to compete on Thursday, dominating Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by a score of 109-67, winning 10 of 12 events overall.

Tyler Morris won three events Thursday for the Tigers and was a standout in the meet. Morris was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.93); the 100-butterfly (57.02); and he was on the 200-yard freestyle relay, swimming the anchor position. Todd Carter, Brian Baggette and Porter Levasseur were also members of that team, which won in 1:34.45.

Baggette was a winner in two other events - the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.72 and the 100-yard backstroke (58.63). LeVasseur won the 100-freestyle (52.81) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.06).

Graham Peterson won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:19.61.

Luke Pranger and Alex Naeger battled it out in the one-meter diving competition, with Pranger getting the edge with a score of 148.35 to Naeger’s 147.80.

“It was a good showing from the guys tonight,” Edwardsville head boys swim coach Christian Rhotten said. “Coming off break and some hard training (some even had morning practice this morning) they are tired but still put up some decent times.”

Rhotten listed the following as notable performances: Naeger, a junior, was second in diving and second in the 100 free with a 1:00.17 which is a best time by 3 seconds, the coach said.

The coach also cited Peterson for capturing the 500 with a 5:19.61, which the coach said he had a goal for him of under 5:20. The coach said Morris had an impressive night with wins in the 200 IM and 100 Fly.

Rhotten said going to a meet in Normal this Saturday will be his team’s biggest to see what they need to do before going to the final push before sectionals.

