MARINE TOWNSHIP - A 61-year-old man from Moro died in a three-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 7:29 a.m. on September 28, 2021, on Illinois Route 4, near Fruit Road in Marine Township, Madison County. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Illinois Route 4 was shut down for approximately two hours.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 4, near Fruit Road, Marine Township, Madison County

WHEN: Sept. 28, 2021, at 7:29 a.m.

VEHICLES:

Unit 1 – Silver 2001 Honda Civic

Unit 2 – Black 2004 Yamaha Motorcycle

Unit 3 – Black 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Jakob Clark, a 19-year-old male from Alhambra, IL. – Transported

by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – A 61-year-old male from Moro, IL. – Deceased.

Unit 3 – Rachel Brown, 37-year-old female from Aurora, IL. - Refused

medical attention.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE PRELIMINARY REPORT:

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred:

ISP: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4, approaching Fruit Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 4 in the same area. Unit 3 had just made a right turn onto Illinois Route 4, traveling southbound from Fruit Road. Unit 1 attempted to pass Unit 3 in the northbound lane. Unit 1 left the east side of the roadway, overcorrected, and lost control. Unit 1 was sideways in the northbound lane when Unit 2 impacted the driver’s side rear door of Unit 1. Unit 3 was then struck by Unit 1 and Unit 2. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening

injuries.

The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene and the driver of Unit 3 refused medical attention.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation.

No further information will be disseminated at this time.



All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

