GLEN CARBON - The pain, discomfort and contortion that comes with back pain or conditions such as scoliosis can be brutal for patients of all ages. Unfortunately, some physicians are focused on just masking these symptoms with painkillers and rest, but these problems can persist long after those prescription bottles are empty.

Luckily for folks with back and spinal issues, Dr. Andy Morningstar and everyone at Morningstar Chiropractic Spinal Correction Center is more than willing to help.

Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Andy’s passion for health and wellbeing extends as far as he can remember from his love of athletics. His passions fueled a very successful career in chiropractic care since 1998 after he graduated Logan University’s College of Chiropractic in Missouri.

“I always loved playing sports and doing everything athletic,” he said. “My mother suggested chiropractic care and so back then, I had to go to the library and read up on jobs. I was really drawn to the idea of being a small business owner and helping people.”

Since 2004, Morningstar Chiropractic Spinal Correction Center has served thousands of patients from around the area with his personalized and all-natural plans to help them throw out the prescriptions and take charge of their health.

“For those with severe to acute pain, we do have our new Aspen Laser Therapy that we use and helps with immediate pain relief through a natural process,” he said. “The laser isn’t making your body do anything it wouldn’t be doing naturally, it just helps to speed that process up and makes you feel better in less time.”

The laser uses specific wavelengths of light to reduce healing time, pain, increase circulation and to decrease swelling. Each painless treatment creates an optimum healing environment that within your body to reduce inflammation, swelling, muscle spasms, stiffness and pain.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Andy also has a wide range of experience treating children and adolescents with scoliosis, a spinal condition that causes varying levels of curvature along the vertebre, causing compression to organs, nerve damage, sore muscles and more.

His practice is also unique in that his patients can be assessed immediately in house in within their first few appointments. With on-site X-ray systems and a series of testing, Dr. Andy choose the course of treament right for every patient. If, for some odd reason Dr. Andy believes another physician can serve you better, he will refer to doctors around the area.

With a focus on the body’s structure and the patient’s posture, Dr. Andy provides personalized solutions for a number of lifestyle-related health issues, including but not limited to spinal correction, posture correction and scoliosis. He also holds a plethora of experience treating patients who have been in automobile accidents.

“There’s a lot of different chiropractic techniques out there,” he said. “Acupuncture, massage therapy and nutrition are all great stuff, but it’s not true chiropractory. Here, we do more traditional, structural-based chiropractic work including posture correction, spinal correction, scoliosis treatment and overall health and wellness methods.”

Unlike some chiropractors who just primarily focus on adjustments, Dr. Andy works to improve his patient's overall quality of life. With specific, corrective spinal adjustments, simple exercise programs, guided nutrition and detoxification, the doctor integrates all of these parts to create a system unique to each and every patient and their condition.

When Dr. Andy is not making sure that his patients are in top shape, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three daughters in Edwardsville and is gracious for the acceptance his community has bestowed upon him since his business opened.

Morningstar Chiropractic accepts a variety of insurance plans and also has affordable options for patients with high deductables. Regardless of income or insurance, Dr. Andy simply will do anything to help.

For more information about Morningstar Chiropractic Spinal Correction Center, hours of operation, Dr. Andy’s methods and more, please visit their website or call 618-288-8090.

More like this: