GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 4200 block of Old Alton Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. They swiftly managed to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading further.

The rear portion of the house sustained damage, though the extent of the damage has not been fully assessed. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire department is continuing its investigation to determine the origin of the blaze.

