MADISON, Wis. - More than 2,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 16, 2017. About 1,150 graduates took part.

Among them was Glen Carbon's Morgan Suhre, who earned a Bachelor of Science with Honors in the Liberal Arts in Neurobiology and graduated with distinction.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank told graduates that the number one predictor of their impact will not be genius or luck, but how hard they try and how hard they work.

“When you find that place where what you’re good at and what you’re passionate about come together, that is where your life’s work awaits you,” she said. “Choose opportunities that put you there.”

The keynote speakers were Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, UW–Madison alums and a top Hollywood writing and producing team. They drew laughs as they recounted their undergraduate friendship and their modest beginnings as film students.

For more on the graduation, see https://news.wisc.edu/2017-winter-commencement-a-day-of-selfies-victory-laps-and-avoiding-hollow-bunnies/

For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.

