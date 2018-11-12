EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville High senior swimmer Morgan Rockwell, the Sectional Meet at Springfield this past weekend and the Southern Illinois girls’ championships recently at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center went very well for her.

Rockwell was fifth in the 100 butterfly this past weekend in Springfield with a time of 1:06.72 and in the Southern Illinois Championships Meet the week before, finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.61, and also was part of two relay teams that swam well in the meet. They were the 200-yard medley relay, with a time of 2:03.58 and the 200-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 1:57.12.

“I think I’ve been working hard, and I think it’s been paying off a lot,” Rockwell said in a post-meet interview after the Southern Illinois Meet.

Rockwell’s specialty event is the 100-yard butterfly, and she feels that she’s been doing well in the discipline.

“It’s been going very well,” Rockwell said, “and I’ve been dropping almost every meet. I’m working on my technique, and definitely working on my endurance for the last 25 (yards)."

Rockwell is also looking to swim in the 100-yard freestyle with the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers this winter, and that event has gone well for her also.

“I’ve been dropping on that, too,” Rockwell said, “but I’m hoping to work more on the technique and improve more through the winter. That hard work and dedication does pay off."

