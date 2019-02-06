EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville senior Morgan Hulme is an important part of the Tigers’ girls basketball team, and the hard-working center provides a lift to the team when Edwardsville needs it.

Hulme scored four points in the Tigers’ 45-39 win at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday night against O’Fallon, a win that clinched the Southwestern Conference championship. Jaylen Townsend and Maddie Stephen hit clutch shots in the final quarter to help Edwardsville to the win.

“O’Fallon is probably our biggest competitor in the conference, and we always like to prepare days before, and I’m glad we came out with a win tonight," Hulme said.

The Tigers used runs in the second and fourth quarters, especially a 7-1 run in the fourth, to help seal the win.

“We both had some good runs,” Hulme said. “Maddie made some really good shots, some important shots at the end, and I’m just glad we pulled it out. We were struggling a little bit of defense, but we pulled it out, I guess.”

The Tigers will be playing their regular season finale at home, the annual Senior Night game, this year against Alton, on Thursday, then start the IHSA Class 4A playoffs Feb. 12 at the Quincy regional. Hulme knows that her team will work very hard in preparation for the postseason ahead.

“We’re just going to work really, really hard,” Hulme said. “I think our chances are pretty good; really, like this team has a lot of grit and fire, and after losing some good, important players, it’s good we have some togetherness, and pull together. I think we’ll do pretty well in the postseason.”

And to win the Southwestern Conference in a season where many observers didn’t really give the Tigers a chance is very much a great achievement.

Hulme said, “I am just really, really happy with our team right now. It was a good win,” Hulme said with a smile about topping O'Fallon.

