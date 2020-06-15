JACKSONVILLE - Morgan County Treasurer Jenny Geirnaeirt, of Jacksonville, was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The accident occurred at Old State Road and Wallbaum Lane at about 6:30 a.m. Friday in Sangamon County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

More like this:

Sep 15, 2023 - Three Die In St. Jacob Crash Early Friday

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

Sep 5, 2023 - Three Injured In Serious Motorcycle-Deer Crash On Illinois Route 100

Today - Three Power Poles Struck On Humbert Road, Some Without Power

Jul 12, 2023 - Motorist Strikes Pole On Brown In Alton, Power Out For Some Afterward

 