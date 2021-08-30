ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is sending four Emergency Response Vehicles to Louisiana on Monday to support the response to Hurricane Ida. The vehicles are needed to transport and deliver food and emergency supplies to communities following the impact of the hurricane.

A crew of two volunteers will travel in each vehicle. Two of the vehicles will leave from St. Louis. One will leave from Columbia and one from Little Rock.

As of today, Monday, 10 responders from the Missouri and Arkansas Region are deployed to support the Hurricane Ida response, with more leaving this week.

The two-state region currently has more than 50 responders assigned to support disasters across the nation including Louisiana, the California wildfires and the recent Tennessee floods.

Disaster volunteers needed for upcoming deployments

The American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas is recruiting members of the public to volunteer to deploy to help those affected by devastating disasters. With multiple deployments across the nation, volunteers are needed for many areas including sheltering and other disaster services, but also for all areas of the Red Cross to include virtual positions.

Individuals wishing to sign up to volunteer, please go to www.redcross.org.

Individuals interested in learning about volunteer opportunities may join a virtual volunteer fair http://www.redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair or email us at RecruitMOAR@redcross.org for more information on:

Responding to and supporting those affected by home fires every day.

Training to deploy on-site in shelters following large scale disasters (such as the current wildfires, floods, tropical storms & hurricanes).

Applying your current health care licensure in nursing, mental health or spiritual care to provide support on-site or virtually to people who have been affected by disasters, from home fires to hurricanes.

Working virtually to support impacted regions to coordinate new volunteers on the ground in affected areas.

Working virtually and on-site providing assistance and support to our active military and veterans.

