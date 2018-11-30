ALTON – Adding to an already violent week in Alton, the Alton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Ridge Street.

Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the report stated shots were fired. It is currently being investigated as an aggravated battery, meaning someone was hit – but not killed – by one of those shots. The incident occurred inside of a residence.

Charges are expected in that shooting Monday, as Hejna said the murder charges from the homicide in the 3400 block of Bolivar Thursday evening are taking precedence at this time.